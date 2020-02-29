DSE pupils in Hubei a priority

Diploma of Secondary Education Examination candidates stranded in Hubei Province will be among the top priorities to board the first chartered flight to Hong Kong, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said today.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme, Mr Yeung said the Government is arranging to send a chartered flight to Wuhan next week to bring back Hong Kong people stranded in Hubei Province.

"We would like to bring as many Hong Kong people back to Hong Kong as soon as possible. Of course, the priority will depend on the needs and also the special circumstances of each individual."

Mr Yeung added whether or not the exam students come back on the first flight would depend on the actual situation on the ground.