Salary donation aims to help HK

The governing team donating one month's salary to charity aims to help Hong Kong citizens going through hardships during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the remarks to the media after attending a radio programme today.

"In considering the way to let our people know that we are willing to ride out this difficult period with them through a reduction in our salary, there are many different ways of doing it. Reducing our monthly salary is one way; making a donation to a charitable organisation is another.

"We chose the latter one because we thought that by donating the salary to a charitable organisation, we would be able to help - although in a very small way - those citizens who are suffering hardship."

Mr Chan said the governing team chose the Community Chest because it is a neutral organisation.

"Also, the Secretary for Labour & Welfare has liaised with the Community Chest to ask them to arrange for the whole amount of donation to be distributed to those (worthy) organisations without any deductions," he added.