Resumption of services updated

To align with the gradual resumption of public services, various government departments today announced their latest arrangements.

Starting from Monday, the Education Bureau's Regional Education Offices, the Joint Office for Kindergartens & Child Care Centres, the School Places Allocation Section, the Qualifications Framework Secretariat and other service units will provide public services as usual.

In view of the need for infection prevention and control, people are encouraged to submit non-urgent enquiries or applications by telephone, post or other electronic means.

The Hong Kong Teachers' Centre, Special Education Resource Centre, Central Resources Centre and Young Achievers' Gallery located at the Kowloon Tong Education Services Centre as well as the Arts & Technology Education Centre will remain temporarily closed.



Hongkong Post offices including mobile post offices will resume their normal business hours from March 2, while collection from posting boxes will also resume that day.

Hongkong Post will implement a special sales arrangement on the issue of "Centenary of Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association" commemorative stamps. During the period from March 3 to 10, customers can place their orders for this set of special stamps and associated philatelic products on the website.

Collection points will be set up at all post offices on the issue date of the special stamps, i.e. March 10, to facilitate the submission of order forms as well as first day covers requesting the hand-back date-stamping service.

Since after the Lunar New Year, Hongkong Post has completed the delivery of 150,000 mail items containing surgical masks.

The Environmental Protection Department's Counter and licence application services will resume at regional offices at Cheung Sha Wan, Tsuen Wan and Sha Tin Government Offices.

Counter and licence application services of the regional offices at Nan Fung Commercial Centre, Kowloon Bay and Chinachem Exchange Square, Quarry Bay will continue to be temporarily suspended.

The public may also place application documents in the drop-in boxes located at the five above-mentioned regional offices or submit applications online or by post.

The WEEE•PARK visitor centre, T•PARK visitor centre, EcoPark visitor centre and Environmental Resource Centres will remain temporarily closed.

All Community Green Stations will stay open to collect recyclables, while visitor and education programmes will be suspended until further notice.



The Labour Department's branch offices under the Labour Relations Division, job centres and industry-based recruitment centres under the Employment Services Division, Selective Placement Division regional offices, Youth Employment Start, Youth Employment & Training Programme offices, the Employees’ Compensation Division, the Supplementary Labour Division, the Registry of Trade Unions and the Employment Agencies Administration will resume their counter services on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from March 2.

The Boilers & Pressure Vessels Division will resume organising the examination for the Certificate of Competency.

The Kwun Tong Occupational Health Clinic will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the Fanling Occupational Health Clinic on Tuesday and Thursday.

Occupational Medicine Units will contact those who have made service appointments and provide them with the necessary services by phone.

The Job Expo for the Elderly & Rehabilitation Services scheduled to be held in MacPherson Stadium in Mong Kok on March 18 and 19 will be postponed.