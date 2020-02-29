2nd fake Telegram channel alert

The Government today reminded the public again to beware of a channel which counterfeited its Hong Kong Anti-epidemic Information Channel on Telegram launched last week.

The Government explained that the fake channel’s name and profile image can mislead people to associate it as an official one and it may be difficult to distinguish between the two.

It therefore advised against subscribing to the fake channel to avoid receiving inaccurate information.

It encouraged the public to subscribe to its Hong Kong Anti-epidemic Information Channel via this link t.me/HKFIGHTCOVID19, or the Telegram link in the Government's COVID-19 thematic website.