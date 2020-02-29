Travel alert issued for Italian regions

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today issued a Red Outbound Travel Alert (OTA) on three regions in Italy in view of the health risks arising from the COVID-19 outbreak there.

The three regions, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto, recorded a persistent and rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The regions cover Bologna, Milan, Venice and Verona.

The Hong Kong SAR Government, having issued a Red OTA on Iran on January 10 due to safety concerns, also alerted the public about the outbreak of COVID-19 cases and associated public health risks in that country.

Udder the red alert, those who plan to travel to the Italian regions concerned and Iran are urged to adjust travel plans and avoid non-essential travel.

Those who are already there should heed announcements by local authorities, wear surgical masks at all times and avoid unnecessary visits to healthcare facilities and crowded places.

People who must travel there should pay close attention to the latest COVID-19 situation and corresponding travel health advice issued by the Department of Health.

Upon return to Hong Kong from these places, people should promptly consult a doctor if experiencing a fever or other relevant symptoms, inform the doctor of any recent travel history and exposure to animals, and wear surgical masks for 14 days.

Hong Kong residents in Italy or Iran who need assistance may call the 24-hour hotline of the Immigration Department’s Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit at (852) 1868 or contact the Chinese Embassy in the two countries.

The consular protection hotlines of the Chinese embassies in Italy and Iran are (39) 3939110852 and (98) 912-2176035 respectively.

The SAR Government has also issued a Red OTA on Korea in light of the persistent and rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in that country.