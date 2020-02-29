CE lauds fire, ambulance workers

Mrs Lam inspects the preparatory work for the implementation of infection control measures at Queensway Government Offices.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam chats with frontline ambulancemen and firemen at Lei Muk Shue Fire Station & Ambulance Depot.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Lei Muk Shue Fire Station & Ambulance Depot to meet frontline personnel and learn more about emergency services carried out by fire and ambulance crews amid the epidemic.

They include first responder service, treatment, delivery to hospitals and inter-hospital transfers of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, as well as fire safety support for quarantine centres.

Mrs Lam praised fire and ambulance workers for serving the public with bravery and professionalism while under pressure.

She also expressed her gratitude to current and retired Fire Services Department staff for proactively participating in anti-epidemic voluntary work and working with the community to fight the disease.

Mrs Lam stressed that the Government will prioritise the distribution of protective equipment to frontline colleagues so that they can work with peace of mind.

She then inspected the preparatory work for the implementation of infection control measures at Queensway Government Offices.

Such measures include conducting body temperature checks on people entering the government building and enhancing the cleaning of public facilities, such as lifts and escalators.

Mrs Lam thanked cleaning and security workers for the large volume of extra work they have conducted amid the epidemic.

She emphasised the Government will continue to ensure prevention and control of the disease is its top priority and that various government departments will gradually resume public services.

She added that she hopes the public will bear with the inconvenience caused by the incomplete resumption of public services.