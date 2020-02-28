James Lau visits new-arrival families

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (second left) distributies anti-epidemic packs and surgical masks to new-arrival families in Sham Shui Po.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today delivered anti-epidemic packs and surgical masks to the elderly and new-arrival families and explained the Government's efforts in fighting the virus.

Mr Lau first joined Fong Chung Social Service Centre to visit seniors in Central and Western District. While passing out the anti-epidemic items, he learned more about the epidemic’s impact on their daily lives.

He Lau then went to Sham Shui Po to visit new-arrival families in the district.

Together with New Home Association representatives, Mr Lau distributed anti-epidemic packs and surgical masks, appealing to them to help the Government fight the virus by staying home as much as possible and reducing social activities.

Mr Lau said he understood that with the scarce global supply of surgical masks in the wake of the epidemic, the public has been facing difficulties in sourcing masks.

The Government decided to give the masks donated by various benefactors to non-governmental organisations for them to distribute to the needy.

With the setting up of the $30 billion Anti-epidemic Fund, the Government will continue to increase the overall supply of surgical masks in the city via global sourcing and supporting local production, he emphasised.

Mr Lau noted that Hong Kong's economy has been hard hit by the epidemic. To help residents weather the storm, the 2020-21 Budget unveiled various assistance measures such as a cash payout, extra allowances, tax concessions, etc., to alleviate people's burden.

The Government will spare no effort to enhance social welfare services to benefit the elderly, low-income families, the unemployed or underemployed, and underprivileged people, he added.