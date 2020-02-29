1 COVID-19 case reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating one additional case of COVID-19, raising the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 94.

The 61-year-old female patient is a passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who stayed there from January 25 to February 19 and returned to Hong Kong by a government chartered flight on February 20.

Her respiratory specimen showed preliminary positive results for the COVID-19 virus on February 27 and she was transferred from the Chun Yeung Estate quarantine camp to Queen Mary Hospital. She is now in stable condition.

The patient’s husband, her elder sister and brother-in-law, who travelled with her on the cruise, have no symptoms and are currently under quarantine in Chun Yeung Estate.

Meanwhile, the centre is continuing its investigation into the cluster related to the Fook Wai Ching She temple.

People who visited the Buddhist temple after January 25 are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1122. Hospital treatment will be arranged for those who develop relevant symptoms.

Separately, the Department of Health has uploaded a list of buildings housing people under compulsory quarantine. The list can be found on the Government's dedicated webpage for information and health advice on COVID-19.