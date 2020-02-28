Mask needs addressed

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said the Government has and will continue to provide masks for employees in need.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Law explained that priority is given to workers in medical services and frontline anti-epidemic efforts, adding that masks will also be distributed to those involved in necessary essential and emergency services.

“We will also provide masks for colleagues who, in the course of their duty, have to be in frequent close contact with the public, like counter services.

“And also those who are working in very congested or closed environments with a lot of people around.”

He added the Government has also promulgated guidelines to relax the procedures for acquiring masks.

“In fact, concerning the needs of the individuals, the Government understands the concerns of colleagues about the epidemic, about the infection risks.

“Therefore, under the direction of the steering committee chaired by the Chief Executive, we have promulgated guidelines to relax the procedures for acquiring masks so that individual departments can go and directly purchase masks from the market, so that they can better address the needs of colleagues in their departments.

“We will continue, and I am sure individual departments will continue, to adopt this attitude in managing the use of masks for the needy colleagues in their departments.”

Regarding a question about increasing the headcount of police officers in the 2020-21 Budget, Mr Law said all requests for additional manpower have to be based on actual operational needs.

“I believe Police have a strong case to argue and to support their request. And I am sure there will be opportunities for the head of the department and the relevant bureau colleagues to explain the justification to the public.”