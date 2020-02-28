2 temple-related cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating two additional cases of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 93.

Both confirmed cases are associated with the Fook Wai Ching She temple in North Point cluster.

One of the patients is a 70-year-old woman with underlying illnesses who lives in Bauhinia Garden, Tseung Kwan O.

The woman had developed a cough with sputum since February 13 and consulted the same private doctor that day and on February 23.

She called the centre's hotline yesterday and was arranged to be admitted to United Christian Hospital for treatment. She is now in a stable condition.

The patient had no travel history during the incubation period. Her son who lives with her and presented with symptoms was transferred to United Christian Hospital for treatment, while her daughter-in-law and grandson are asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

The other patient is an 89-year-old woman with underlying illnesses who lives alone in Hung Fuk Building, North Point.

The woman had developed an occasional cough since February 25. She sought medical attention at Anne Black General Out-patient Clinic yesterday and was arranged to be admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment today. She is now in a stable condition.

She had no travel history during the incubation period.

The centre's epidemiological investigations revealed that 14 patients in total had visited the temple in January or February, or were associated with confirmed cases who had been there.

Those who visited the temple during the above period and developed relevant symptoms later, are urged to call the centre's hotline at 2125 1122.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.