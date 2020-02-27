Gradual resumption of services

Upon the instruction of the Steering Committee & Command Centre in relation to the COVID-19 virus, the Government will implement targeted measures to reduce social contact and infection control measures and gradually resume more public services from March 2 in an orderly manner.

The Government said while fighting the epidemic remains its top priority, taking into account the need for the functioning of society, bureaus or departments will provide more public services from March 2. The Government's ultimate goal is to resume full public services when conditions permit.

Targeted measures to reduce social contact include introducing flexible working hours and adopting a roster system. The frequency, duration and mode of meetings will be adjusted.

Bureaus or departments may also restrict the number of visitors by scheduled appointments, drop boxes and a quota system.

For example, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will reopen some of its outdoor sports facilities, while the number of users will be limited and the spectator stands, changing rooms and shower facilities will remain closed temporarily.

The Transport Department will continue to increase the quotas for online appointments for renewal of full driving licences/vehicle licences or application for international driving permits at Licensing Offices. Walk-in counter services will continue to be suspended.

Public facilities such as public swimming pools and indoor sports facilities will not be reopened at this stage.