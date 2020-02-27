Temple-related cases probe ongoing

(To watch the whole press briefing with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today said it has not identified the source of the North Point temple coronavirus infections and that the investigation is ongoing.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

Dr Chuang explained that nine people had visited the temple and got infected.

She said: “We have not yet identified the exact source of the infection, but we suspect it’s transmitted through gatherings and through person-to-person contact, through droplets and other environmental contamination possibly.”

Noting that there are still cases with unknown sources, Dr Chuang said she could not predict when the outbreak will die out.

“We’re trying every effort to try to contain and delay the spread of the infection in the community,” she added.

