Courts to resume in March

The Judiciary today announced that it will adopt a progressive and staggered approach to re-open court registries and offices for all levels of courts or tribunals in March.

It said the resumption is subject to the prevailing public health situation.

Noting that an orderly resumption is of paramount importance, the Judiciary said a staggered and progressive approach will be adopted from March 2.

For the parties concerned, be they legally represented or litigants in person, they will be given clear notification and sufficient lead time to prepare their cases, regardless of whether hearings are to be re-fixed or proceed as scheduled.

In the week of March 2, while proceedings are continued to be generally adjourned and registries remain closed, filing of certain types of urgent documents would be accepted under special arrangements.

More urgent and essential hearings, including appeals and trials, will be heard at various court levels as appropriate.

From March 9 to 22, court registries will be re‑opened in batches. Court proceedings will continue to be generally adjourned except for urgent and essential hearings.



In the week of March 23, the general adjourned period is expected to end if the public health situation permits.

In general, an appropriate buffer period would be provided before hearings, particularly trials, are to be resumed.

The Judiciary said it will closely liaise with all relevant stakeholders including the Department of Justice, the Bar Association and the Law Society to work out the resumption, adding details will be announced in the near future.

Furthermore, Judiciary premises will enhance their preventive measures from March 2.

All court users entering or remaining on Judiciary premises will be required to wear surgical masks at all times, including during court proceedings, unless otherwise directed by the presiding judges and judicial officers.

A court user who does not wear a surgical mask will be refused entry or directed to leave.

Visit the Judiciary website for daily cause lists, Judiciary arrangements and advice for court users.

Call 2869 0869 for general enquiries.