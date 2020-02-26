Anti-epidemic fund committee meets

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today chaired the first meeting of the Anti-epidemic Fund Steering Committee, during which members deliberated and approved the funding commitment for 24 relief and support measures.

The Legislative Council Finance Committee approved the injection of $30 billion into the fund on February 21 to enhance the capability of the Government and other relevant parties in combating the COVID-19 epidemic.

The fund also provides assistance or relief to enterprises and people hard hit by the current epidemic or affected by anti-epidemic measures.

Relevant bureaus and departments will implement the measures as soon as possible, and report to the steering committee on the implementation details, progress and expenditure of measures.

“To further strengthen the Government’s effort to combat the epidemic and provide assistance and relief to relevant enterprises and members of the public as soon as possible, bureaus and departments will take expeditious actions to address the pressing needs of the community promptly,” Mr Cheung said.

Chaired by the Chief Secretary, with nine bureau directors as members, the steering committee monitors the implementation of the measures, use of the fund and examines the progress reports submitted by bureaus and departments.