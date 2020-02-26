Payout expected by summer

(To watch the full press conference with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government aims to disburse the $10,000 cash payout to Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 or above this summer.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan made the remarks at a press conference on the 2020-21 Budget this afternoon.

Mr Chan said the payout scheme was backed by the related government departments.

“We are trying very hard to pull out all the stops. We have received great support from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, the Treasury, the post office and the other related departments.”

He added that a cross-bureau task force has started work on the measure which is aimed at boosting local consumption.

“Because we want to revive our economy, we want to stimulate consumption. It is important for us to be able to get this money into the hands of our people in the summer, when the current disease epidemic is over.

“We are quite confident that we would be able to start the payments in the summer.”