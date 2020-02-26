Future Fund advice accepted

The Government today announced that it has accepted recommendations tendered by the Group of Experienced Leaders on the investment strategies and portfolios of the Future Fund.

The group recommends the Government should deploy part of the Future Fund to establish a new portfolio to make strategic investments in projects with a Hong Kong connection.

The purpose is to enhance returns, while also consolidating Hong Kong's status as a financial, commercial and innovation centre, as well as boosting the city's productivity and competitiveness in the long run.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said: “We must make good use of the Future Fund to continuously invest for the future of Hong Kong.”

The Government agrees with the recommendations and will proceed with the preparatory work leading to the establishment of the new portfolio, Mr Chan added.

Click here for the recommendations.