Budget bold and substantive: CE

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said she supports the bold and substantive proposals in the 2020-21 Budget.

Mrs Lam said she is confident that the Budget will help boost efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic, take care of people in need and bolster the economy.

She said the Financial Secretary delivered the Budget at a time when Hong Kong is facing unprecedented challenges to the health of the economy and well-being of the entire community.

The counter-cyclical measures proposed in the Budget, amounting to more than $120 billion, represent an unequivocal commitment by the Government to rise to the challenge of overcoming adversity and helping people in need, she said.

Mrs Lam added that these proposals also complement the initiatives set out under the recently established $30 billion Anti-epidemic Fund.

Taken together, this substantial funding commitment will provide comprehensive support for people from all walks of life.

The Chief Executive also supported the initiative of providing a cash payout of $10,000 to Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 and above. She believes that given the extraordinary challenges that the community is facing, this is a justifiable and effective measure.

“For some people, the cash payout will help to make ends meet in their hour of need. It will also encourage local consumption and inject some much-needed impetus into the economy.”

She said while the Government should make good use of Hong Kong’s healthy fiscal reserves, the Financial Secretary’s forecast of Budget deficits continuing in the next few years serves as a reminder that Hong Kong needs economic growth to generate more revenue to support social development.

“While the Government will press ahead with various strategies to diversify our economy and create new areas of opportunity for business and job creation as set out in previous Policy Addresses and Budgets, we need concerted efforts by all in the community.”

Mrs Lam is pleased that the Financial Secretary, while focusing on the need to help the people of Hong Kong, has doubled the Government’s efforts to promote both the city’s traditional economic pillars, such as financial services, as well as emerging sectors.

Concurrently, the Government should not lose sight of its response to global environmental challenges, she said in welcoming measures to promote the development of decarbonisation and green technologies in the Budget.

“In these unprecedented times, I am confident that the 2020-21 Budget proposals will provide effective and targeted support to help the Hong Kong community withstand the current difficulties and gear up for a brighter tomorrow.

“I appeal to members of the Legislative Council and society at large to support the 2020-21 Budget proposals, with a view to facilitating their early implementation.”