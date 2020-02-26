FS unveils green measures

(To watch the 2020-21 Budget speech with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today highlighted the importance of creating a liveable city and announced various environmental protection measures in his 2020-21 Budget, including those to promote the use of electric vehicles.

He said the Government would formulate Hong Kong’s first roadmap on the use of electric vehicles, and launch a $2 billion pilot scheme this year to subsidise charging-enabling infrastructure installation in eligible car parks of private residential buildings.

The Government will also earmark $80 million to launch an electric public light bus pilot scheme and $350 million for an electric ferry scheme.

Mr Chan added that he is preparing for the launch of a scheme in the second half of this year to phase out about 40,000 Euro IV diesel commercial vehicles, and has set aside $7.1 billion for ex-gratia payments to the vehicle owners concerned.

To support the waste paper recycling industry, the finance chief proposed a sum of no less than $300 million each year for implementing a scheme to help stabilise the quantity and price of local waste paper. The scheme is expected to start in the second half of this year.

In addition, Mr Chan suggested to set up a $200 million Green Tech Fund to support the research and development and application of decarbonisation and green technologies. He also earmarked $300 million to extend the Cleaner Production Partnership Programme to help improve the regional environment.