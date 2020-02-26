Tourism support measures set

Presenting the 2020-21 Budget, Financial Secretary Paul Chan today proposed to allocate an additional amount of over $700 million for the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Noting that the tourism industry has suffered successive setbacks since mid-last year, Mr Chan said the measure will help the tourism board step up external promotion and revive the industry after the coronavirus epidemic.

He will also allocate an additional $150 million to the Trade Development Council for organising initiatives to promote Hong Kong, such as setting up Hong Kong Pavilions, Hong Kong Design Gallery and pop-up shops in major overseas cities, along with organising trade delegations.

Additionally, the Anti-epidemic Fund has also set aside resources to provide subsidies to enterprises attending conferences and exhibitions organised by the council, as well as to subsidise events held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre and the Asia World-Expo.

These measures will help re-establish the international community’s confidence in Hong Kong as Asia’s business hub.

Regarding cultural development, the Government will allocate an additional $900 million to the Art Development Matching Grants Scheme this year to boost sponsorship of culture and arts.

Mr Chan also pointed out that respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary are among the cornerstones underpinning Hong Kong’s success.

The Government will earmark about $450 million for the Department of Justice to run a project to strengthen the community’s understanding of the rule of law and its implementation.