Resources devoted to healthcare

Delivering his 2020-21 Budget today, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that he has devoted substantial resources to healthcare and public health services.

Mr Chan said he announced the second 10-year Hospital Development Plan, enhancement of healthcare manpower training, expediting the upgrading and acquisition of medical equipment, along with other measures in his last two Budgets.

He noted the Government has earmarked about $500 billion for the two development plans, providing over 15,000 additional hospital beds and more than 90 operating theatres.

The Government will also provide financial support for the Hospital Authority and the Department of Health for anti-epidemic efforts, including a recurrent funding of $75 billion to the authority in 2020-21, an increase of 35% from 2017-18.

An extra $3.6 billion will also be allocated to the authority to retain talents in five years starting 2021-22.

Given the demand surge for public hospital services, Mr Chan said it is the Government’s top priority to provide sufficient manpower.

He said the authority established a task group last December to focus on strategies for retaining staff, including enhancing the Special Retired & Rehire Scheme to encourage doctors to continue their service on contract terms after retirement.

On the other hand, the Government will continue to allocate resources to promote district-based primary healthcare services.

Noting that district health centres are expected to be set up in six districts in the coming two years, Mr Chan earmarked $650 million for their recurrent expenditure.

For the remaining 11 districts where the centres have yet to be set up, about $600 million will be allocated for providing interim services by non-governmental organisations.