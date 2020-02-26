Confirmed cases reach 85

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating four additional cases of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 85.

The first additional case involves a 33-year-old man who lives in Choi Tin House, Hing Tin Estate in Lam Tin with his father, the confirmed case on February 22.

The man developed a fever on February 20, consulted a private doctor on February 22, then developed a cough on February 24. He was transferred to United Christian Hospital and admitted for treatment on February 24. He is now in a stable condition.

He had no travel history during the incubation period. His mother who lives with him is asymptomatic and currently under quarantine.

The second and third cases involve a 55-year-old mother and her 24-year-old son, with good past health who live together in Hong Fook Court, Bedford Gardens in North Point.

The mother had developed a cough since February 17, sought medical advice at Ruttonjee Hospital and was admitted for treatment on February 24. She is now in a stable condition.

The woman had no travel history during the incubation period. She had visited the Fook Wai Ching She Buddhist temple in Maylun Apartments where she met up with her brother, the 76th case in February.

Her son is asymptomatic and did not visit the temple. His respiratory sample tested positive for COVID-19 and he is now in a stable condition.

The patients had no travel history during the incubation period. Other co-living family members, including the woman's husband, daughter and mother-in-law are all asymptomatic and will be arranged for quarantine.

Epidemiological investigations have revealed that, including the case announced today, a total of seven patients had visited the Fook Wai Ching She temple in January or February. Visitors to the temple during that period who later developed relevant symptoms are urged to call the centre’s hotline at 2125 1122.

The centre had earlier collected a number of environmental samples from the temple. Laboratory results revealed that two specimens tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. An investigation is ongoing.

The fourth case involves a 60-year-old woman with good past health who lives at Swiss Towers in Tai Hang.

She developed a cough on February 12 and consulted a private doctor several times. She was admitted to the Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital on February 24 and transferred to Queen Mary Hospital for isolation and treatment today. She is now in a stable condition.

The woman lives with her husband, son and two domestic helpers. An investigation is ongoing.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.