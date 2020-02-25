FS to present Budget on Wed

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will present his 2020-21 Budget at the Legislative Council at 11am tomorrow.

The Budget Speech and related documents will go online simultaneously.

Copies of the speech and a leaflet highlighting key proposals will be available for collection at the Home Affairs Department’s 20 enquiry centres from the time the Financial Secretary has finished his speech.

The public can also pick up the leaflet at various locations including 16 government offices, four Transport Department Licensing Offices and 58 shopping centres in public housing estates.

Click here for details.