Gov't supports property sector

The Government has established the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Property Management Sector under the Anti-epidemic Fund.

The Home Affairs Department issued the application form to the property management sector today.

The scheme aims to provide financial support to frontline property management workers, including cleansing and security workers in private residential and composite buildings, to improve their personal protection and environmental hygiene and recognise their services.

It will also alleviate additional costs arising from heightened cleansing efforts and the burden on residents.

The scheme will provide support for private residential and composite buildings by subsidising eligible property management companies or owners' organisations to give each frontline worker a monthly Anti-epidemic Hardship Allowance of $1,000 for four months; and giving eligible property management companies or owners' organisations a lump sum Anti-epidemic Cleansing Subsidy of $2,000 for every eligible building block.

It will benefit over 200,000 frontline property management workers serving residential and composite building blocks.

Click here for the application form and an introduction to the scheme.