19 infected patients discharged

The Hospital Authority today announced that so far, a total of 19 patients infected with COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management) Dr Sara Ho told a press briefing that five more patients were discharged today, bringing the total to 19.

She added that 58 patients infected with COVID-19 are receiving treatment at public hospitals, among them seven are in a serious condition.

As of noon today and over the past 24 hours, public hospitals admitted 28 patients who met the reporting criteria of COVID-19.

They include 12 males and 16 females aged four to 82. Appropriate tests have been arranged for them.

There are currently 97 patients under isolation.