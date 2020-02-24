Travel sector subsidy schemes open

Two schemes to help travel agents and licensed guesthouses tackle the financial difficulties arising from the coronavirus outbreak are open for applications.

Established under the Anti-epidemic Fund, the two subsidy schemes have been open for registration since the fund’s approval by the Legislative Council Finance Committee on February 21.

The registration deadline for eligible travel agents is March 13 while that for eligible guesthouses is March 20.

Each eligible travel agent may receive a one-off subsidy of $80,000, while each eligible guesthouse may receive a one-off subsidy of either $50,000 or $80,000, depending on the number of their licensed guestrooms.

All travel agents holding a valid travel agent licence as at February 14, when the Travel Agents Subsidy Scheme was announced, are eligible for registration.

The registration form and guidelines can be downloaded online or obtained from the Travel Agents Registry’s office at Room 4901, 49/F, Hopewell Centre, Wan Chai.

As for the Licensed Guesthouses Subsidy Scheme, all guesthouses with a valid licence issued under the Hotel & Guesthouse Accommodation Ordinance as at February 21 are eligible for registration.

The registration form and guidelines can be downloaded online or obtained from the Office of the Licensing Authority at 10th Floor, 14 Taikoo Wan Road, Taikoo Shing.

Generally, once the supporting document is submitted, subsidy disbursement could be arranged in about 14 working days.