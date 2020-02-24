Drug delivery scheme launched

The Government today introduced a special scheme for Hong Kong residents currently in Guangdong and Fujian who urgently need prescription medication.

According to the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation, all people who have stayed in the Mainland before arriving in Hong Kong will be subject to a 14-day compulsory quarantine.

Given such measures, some Hong Kong people in Guangdong and Fujian cannot attend follow-up consultations in Hong Kong to replenish their medicine.

While family members can collect the prescribed medicine, they cannot deliver the drugs to the Mainland due to legal restrictions.

The Government therefore introduced the special scheme to deliver medicine to those in need, with priority accorded to cases in which prescribed drugs will run out on or before March 31.

The scheme will deliver medicine that is necessary and prescribed by registered doctors. Requests for delivery of other items, including over-the-counter and Chinese medicine will not be entertained.

The Federation of Trade Unions (FTU) is commissioned to provide services on a pro bono basis.

Through its Hong Kong and Mainland offices, the FTU will help Hong Kong residents who have appointments for follow-up consultations with the Hospital Authority and the Department of Health to collect prescribed medicine.

The FTU may also collect the prescribed medicine from family members.

After verification and reports to the relevant government department, the prescribed drugs will be couriered to the FTU’s Mainland offices for onward delivery.

Courier charges will be borne by the Government and personal data collected under the scheme will not be used for any other purposes.

Hong Kong residents requiring the service may call the Social Welfare Department's 24-hour hotline 2343 2255 or the FTU at 3652 5833 for details.