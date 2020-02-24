Healthcare staff get special allowance

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Hospital Authority Board has approved a special allowance for staff working in high-risk COVID-19 areas during the special emergency response period.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Patient Safety & Risk Management) Dr Sara Ho made statement during a press briefing this afternoon.

Dr Ho said the special allowance is a token of appreciation and recognition of the intense pressure and extra preparation time required for high-risk duties in caring for and managing suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

"According to the date and number of days working in a high-risk area, the allowance is set as 20% of their daily basic salary or $500 per day - whichever is higher.

"The allowance is with retrospective effect from January 25 and will be applicable until the lowering of the emergency response level," she added.