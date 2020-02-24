Customs officer laid to rest

A funeral with full honours was held today for customs officer Wong Cheuk-bond.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam together with senior government officials including Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng attended the funeral.

After a ceremony at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom, the cortege travelled to the Customs Marine Base on Stonecutters Island, then on to Gallant Garden in Wo Hop Shek for the burial service.

The officer's casket was draped in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag.

Mr Wong and two of his colleagues passed away while carrying out duties in waters off Sha Chau on January 21.