HK people’s return discussed

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is liaising with relevant Mainland authorities to discuss the return of Hong Kong people stranded in Hubei Province.

The Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau made the statement today in response to media enquiries.

It said the Hong Kong SAR Government attaches great importance to the situation of Hong Kong people in Hubei and fully understands why they are keen to return to the city as soon as possible.

The bureau said it has been actively engaging government departments and public health experts to map out a practicable action plan.

It has also been communicating with relevant departments in the Mainland to bring back, in batches and as soon as possible, Hong Kong people stranded in the province, including various groups with special needs.

As of this morning, the Hong Kong SAR Government received more than 1,400 requests for assistance in Hubei, involving over 2,700 Hong Kong people scattered over more than 37 cities in the province.

The Wuhan Economic & Trade Office of the HKSAR (Wuhan ETO) has been keeping in close contact with the assistance seekers and making its utmost effort in providing them with assistance, such as helping with their medical and daily needs.

The Wuhan ETO has been in contact with three pregnant women, whose expected dates of delivery are in the next two months, to learn about their health conditions as well as offer them advice.

Regarding a 77-year-old man from Hong Kong who passed away and was classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case, the bureau said the Wuhan ETO contacted his family in Guangzhou immediately to offer assistance.

It added that there are currently 10 Hong Kong people in Hubei, involving three families, who are infected with the virus.

Nine of them are being treated in local hospitals and one of them has been discharged.

Among the hospitalised, one is in a critical condition and the rest are in stable condition.