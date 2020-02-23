Temple-related cases explained

The Centre for Health Protection today said the infection situation at the Fook Wai Ching She temple in North Point resembles a COVID-19 outbreak involving many close contacts.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the statement at a press briefing this afternoon.

She said the centre is investigating four additional cases of the disease, of which two female patients had visited the temple frequently.

Another two patients confirmed earlier had been to the temple as well.

Dr Chuang said: “All four cases and the suspected cases at present are related to the Fook Wai Ching She temple.

“We suspect it is just like a home outbreak or an outbreak involving a lot of close contacts."

Dr Chuang said the centre would like to check the temple and conduct environmental sampling there, adding that she does not think residents, other than those who attended the temple, are at a higher risk.

She added: “We went down to the place today and advised additional cleansing and disinfection just in case because there may be environmental contamination in that area that may pose a hazard to those living there.”

