1 confirmed infection reported

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating an additional case of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases to 69.

The latest confirmed case involves a 96-year-old woman with underlying illness who lives in Fly Dragon Terrace, Tin Hau.

She developed a fever and started coughing on February 13 and sought medical attention at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital today.

The patient, who is in a stable condition, did not travel during the incubation period.

Her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter who live with her are asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations revealed that the 96-year old patient and the patient of the 65th case had both visited a Buddhist temple named Fook Wai Ching She in Maylun Apartments, North Point in January and February.

Those who also visited the temple during the above period and developed relevant symptoms later, and the taxi driver who drove the 96-year-old patient from her home to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital are urged to call the centre at 2125 1122.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

For information and health advice on COVID-19, visit the Government's dedicated webpage.