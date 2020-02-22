CS hands out masks to residents

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today handed out surgical masks to singleton seniors and other residents at Healthy Village in North Point.

Mr Cheung also distributed anti-epidemic goods and spoke with residents to understand the impact of the epidemic on their daily lives.

Owing to the virus, the global supply of surgical masks remains tight and members of the public have had difficulty in sourcing them, he noted.

The Chief Secretary stressed that the Government would continue to increase the overall supply of surgical masks in Hong Kong through a multi-pronged approach.

Its $30 billion Anti-epidemic Fund will also enhance overall capability in combatting the disease and provide assistance to affected enterprises and members of the public, he added.

Mr Cheung pointed out the Steering Committee on the Anti-epidemic Fund established under his chairmanship would oversee the operation and use of the fund.

He called on all quarters of society to act in concert, put aside differences and win the fight against the disease.