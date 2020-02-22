New fund to prevent job cuts

The Anti-epidemic Fund aims to help employers maintain their businesses and avoid job cuts, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said today.

Dr Law made the statement after attending a radio programme this morning.

He said: "It is definitely the concern for the Government to protect the over three million employees here in Hong Kong."

Dr Law explained that the fund will try to help employers maintain their businesses as far as possible.

“If they can maintain their businesses, then the employment can continue instead of closing down or firing their own staff.

“By the time when the epidemic is over, then these enterprises can bounce back very quickly, that is the basic idea. So we hope that we can help them.”

He added the Financial Secretary will also suggest measures to help the general population.