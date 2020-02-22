Fake Telegram channel alert issued

The Government today reminded the public not to subscribe to a channel which counterfeited its newly launched Hong Kong Anti-epidemic Information Channel on Telegram.

It said the fake channel, with the link of t.me/hkfightcovid2020, looks very similar to the government-operated one.

Members of the public should not subscribe to the fake channel to avoid receiving inaccurate information.

The correct channel link for the Government’s Telegram channel is t.me/HKFIGHTCOVID19 it said, adding that the channel does not use the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region emblem.