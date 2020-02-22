2nd chartered flight arrives in HK

A total of 82 Hong Kong residents and two Macau residents from the Diamond Princess cruise arrive in Hong Kong via the second chartered flight arranged by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The second chartered flight arranged by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to bring back Hong Kong residents onboard the Diamond Princess cruise arrived in Hong Kong today.

The chartered flight arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport at about 1.40am.

There were 82 Hong Kong residents and two Macau residents on the flight.

Before the passengers got off the aircraft, Department of Health medical officers explained the quarantine arrangement to them and checked their body temperatures.

While the Hong Kong residents were transferred by coaches to the quarantine centre at Chun Yeung Estate for quarantine observation for 14 days, two Macau residents returned to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge by a coach arranged by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government.

Up to February 21, there were a total of 634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among passengers onboard the Diamond Princess cruise, of which 66 were Hong Kong residents. They are under treatment in Japan.

Regarding the close contacts of confirmed cases, the department has developed a protocol on disease prevention and risk management measures for bringing them back to Hong Kong by a chartered flight.

Those concerned must be tested negative for COVID-19 and be fit for travelling.

Immigration Department officers will stay in Japan to provide assistance to Hong Kong residents who are staying or receiving medical treatment there.