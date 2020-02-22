CE tours welfare services

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fifth left) visits the Social Welfare Department’s Integrated Family Service Centre in To Kwa Wan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Social Welfare Department’s Integrated Family Service Centre in To Kwa Wan.

She found out more about how colleagues provide assistance to people under home quarantine, such as seniors living alone, by delivering daily necessities and providing other forms of support.

The department’s Emergency Relief Support Unit staff also shared their experience in supporting the operation of quarantine centres.

Since the implementation of the compulsory quarantine on February 8 up until yesterday, the Department of Health has issued a total of 14,417 quarantine orders.

Of them, 13,694 are under home quarantine and a large majority are Hong Kong residents.

The Social Welfare Department has provided assistance to about 1,900 people from more than 1,200 households.

Mrs Lam expressed her heartfelt appreciation to colleagues for serving the public tirelessly during the epidemic.

She also visited a private elderly home in the district to distribute a batch of surgical masks produced by the Correctional Services Department to the nursing staff.

Understanding the practical needs of nursing staff, the Chief Executive said she had earlier announced that one million surgical masks would be set aside monthly for staff of public and private institutions offering residential care services.

Mrs Lam hoped the elderly homes would continue to take disease prevention measures and work with the Government to win the battle against the disease together.