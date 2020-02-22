Anti-epidemic Info Channel launched

The Government today launched the Hong Kong Anti-epidemic Information Channel on Telegram to disseminate official information on COVID-19 in a more direct and speedy way.

The channel broadcasts comprehensive information and the latest updates, including the number of infection cases, affected public services and other important anti-epidemic messages.

Members of the public who have installed the Telegram app on their personal computers or mobile phones are welcome to join the channel to keep up-to-date on developments.

The Government earlier launched an Interactive Map Dashboard, which was jointly developed and managed with a group of volunteers from the Smart City Consortium, with datasets contributed by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, Centre for Health Protection (CHP), Hospital Authority, and relevant government bureaus and departments.

Since its launch on February 3, the dashboard's desktop and mobile versions have attracted more than 7.5 million views.

The dashboard has taken on a fresh look with an improved layout and contains more government information, including upgraded map features that facilitate the grasp of latest updates such as the connection between the infection case and places the subject has visited.

The Government has also revamped the anti-epidemic thematic page on the CHP's website for better dissemination of information.

The revamped COVID-19 Thematic Website integrates news updates from related bureaus and departments and serves as a one-stop platform for broadcasting the latest updates on the virus and information of public concern such as figures relating to the epidemic, measures undertaken by the Government, clarifications made and health education on virus prevention.

Practical information relating to inbound travel, school arrangements, public transport and public services is also included.

The Government will abide by the principle of openness and transparency in its work to disseminate information so that the public can be well-informed on the epidemic’s development and get prepared to fight the virus.