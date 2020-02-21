Anti-epidemic funding welcomed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has welcomed the passage of the funding application for the Anti-epidemic Fund by the Legislative Council Finance Committee today.

In a statement, Mrs Lam expressed her heartfelt thanks to LegCo members for their support and approval of the funding application for the $30 billion Anti-epidemic Fund to achieve the objective of fighting the disease together to ride out these difficult times.

She said all relevant bureaus will spare no effort in implementing the measures as pledged and try to ease procedures to benefit enterprises and the public as soon as possible, adding that the Government is pleased to submit a quarterly report to LegCo on the implementation of every measure.

"The Government will continue to assess the impact of the epidemic on society and listen to comments from all sectors, while introducing more support measures as necessary.

The Financial Secretary will announce the 2020-21 Budget on February 26 and will introduce measures as in the past to support the economy and relieve people's burden.

"In addition to the assistance provided by the Government, I appeal again to all sectors in society to stand united in this difficult time and support each other with the spirit of mutual care and assistance to prevail in this challenging period," Mrs Lam added.