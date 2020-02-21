CE mourns Lady MacLehose

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Lady Margaret Noel MacLehose.

In a statement, Mrs Lam said Lady MacLehose took an active part in public and community service during her stay in Hong Kong, showing care for people in the community.

“She was the Chairperson of the Community Chest between 1971 and 1976.

“She also rendered tremendous support to children and adults with disabilities to unleash their potential to the greatest extent and build up confidence through horse riding.”

Lady MacLehose founded the Riding for the Disabled Association in 1975 and later facilitated the establishment of the riding school at Pok Fu Lam to promote the activity.

"I am saddened by the passing of Lady MacLehose. On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her family," Mrs Lam said.