4 police with COVID-19 symptoms

Four police officers have been sent to hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 infection after attending a banquet with Hong Kong’s 69th confirmed case of the disease, the Centre for Health Protection said today.

The centre's Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press conference that there were 59 other police officers with the confirmed case at the retirement banquet for a colleague.

“After we contacted them, we understand four of them have mild symptoms such as a runny nose, a sore throat or diarrhea. The earliest onset was February 16 and the latest one was February 20.

“We have arranged for them to be sent to different hospitals under the Hospital Authority. Two of them went to Queen Mary Hospital, one is in Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital and the other one is in United Christian Hospital.”

Dr Chuang reminded the public to avoid large gatherings, meals with big groups of people and not to go to work if they felt ill.

She also advised taxi drivers to protect themselves from the virus by wearing a surgical mask while working, open their vehicle windows, as well as keep their hands and cab clean.