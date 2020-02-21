Gov't helps cruise close contacts

The Government is striving to bring back as soon as possible the Hong Kong passengers onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, who are close contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told reporters today that the Japanese Government confirmed yesterday the Hong Kong SAR Government can bring these close contacts back and that they can be exempted from quarantine in Japan.

“Regarding the close contacts of the confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, earlier we learnt from the Japanese Government that they must be quarantined for 14 days. The Japanese authorities will provide land quarantine facilities for these close contacts.

“The Department of Health does not think it is ideal for these people to continue to stay on the cruise ship given it has confirmed cases coming out every day. Therefore, it is not an appropriate quarantine facility.

“We have been working closely with our colleagues in the Immigration Department, through various sources, to urge the Japanese Government to provide land quarantine facilities to these close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“Up till yesterday, we have learnt from the Japanese Government that we are able to bring them back if we wish and that they can be exempted from quarantine in Japan.”

Prof Chan added that health authorities had drawn up a plan for evacuating these close contacts and will work closely with the Immigration Department and Security Bureau to bring them home at the earliest convenience.