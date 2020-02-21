TD limited services continue

The Transport Department announced today that it will continue to provide limited services to the public until further notice.

The announcement came after the Government's special work arrangement was extended yesterday to reduce social contact and the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Licensing Offices at Admiralty, Cheung Sha Wan, Kwun Tong and Sha Tin will continue to suspend walk-in counter services but will process licensing applications submitted by applicants with scheduled appointments, by post or online.

Applicants who have made an online appointment for renewal of a full driving licence/vehicle licence or an application for an international driving permit from February 24 to 28 can visit the Licensing Office concerned at the scheduled time. The quota for these appointments has also been increased and the period opened for appointment has been extended from two weeks to eight weeks.

The Public Vehicles Unit, the Vehicle Records Office, the Driving Licence Records Office, the Driving Offence Points Office and the Cross Boundary Unit will continue to provide limited services under special work arrangements.

Driving test (road tests) services, driving tests (written test Part A), taxi written tests and test appointment services will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Affected candidates will be notified individually for rescheduling of the test dates.

The Vehicle Examination Centres will continue to provide vehicle examination services for vehicles with an appointment from Monday to Friday.