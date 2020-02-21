3 new confirmed cases reported

The Centre for Health Protection today announced it is investigating three additional cases and one probable case of COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 68.

The probable case involves a 75-year-old man who is the husband of the 83-year-old female patient of the 63rd case confirmed on February 19.

The patient with good past health lives in Block 1, Seaview Garden in Tuen Mun.

He developed cough and shortness of breath on January 25 and sought treatment from two private doctors between January 31 and February 7.

He was transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital for isolation and treatment on February 18 following the centre’s epidemiological investigations. His respiratory specimen tested negative for the COVID-19 virus at that moment.

Nevertheless, following a CT scan that showed relevant findings and information from preliminary epidemiological investigations, the case was classified as a probable one.

The patient, who is in a stable condition, made several day trips to Zhangmutou in Dongguan, Guangdong during the incubation period.

Further investigations revealed that he visited Hoi Tin Garden Restaurant in Tuen Mun for breakfast daily from January 25 to February 18, except on February 15. Those who visited the restaurant during the above period and have developed relevant symptoms are urged to contact the centre at 2125 1122.

The first additional confirmed case involves a 38-year-old woman who lives in Hiu Fai House, Hiu Lai Court in Kwun Tong.

She developed cough and fever on February 10 and consulted a private doctor that day.

The patient consulted the same doctor on February 14 and sought medical attention at United Christian Hospital on February 19.

The patient, who is in a stable condition, did not travel during the incubation period. She lives with her husband and son.

Her husband is asymptomatic and will be quarantined, while her son presented with intermittent cough since January 24 and will be sent to the United Christian Hospital for further examination.

The second confirmed case involves a 58-year-old man who lives in Shek Wu Wai, San Tin, Yuen Long.

He developed fever and a cough on February 8 and consulted a private doctor on February 10 and 17.

He then went to North District Hospital on February 18.

He had no travel history during the incubation period and his asymptomatic wife and son will be quarantined.

The patient is a driver with vehicle registration number JW9897 and his last date of work was February 16. Those who took the taxi between January 25 and February 16 are urged to contact the centre.

The third case was detected via the Enhanced Laboratory Surveillance Programme, which was expanded from February 19 to cover patients attending general out-patient clinics and accident and emergency departments.

The 48-year-old man lives in Yun Mei House, Yau Mei Court, Yau Tong and developed fever and cough on February 18.



He sought treatment at Kwun Tong Community Health Centre on February 19.

The patient is a police officer and has not been to work since he developed symptoms on February 18. He did not travel during the incubation period and his home contacts, namely his wife and mother-in-law, developed symptoms and will be hospitalised for treatment.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on the confirmed cases are ongoing.

It will update reported COVID-19 cases on its dedicated webpage.