CE visits R&D centre

Mrs Lam (second right) exchanges views with people in charge of innovation and technology startups at the Hong Kong Science Park.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) is briefed on the research and development of electronic wristbands at the Logistics & Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited the Logistics & Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre at the Hong Kong Science Park to learn about the production of electronic wristbands for the Government's home quarantine measure.

The centre completed the research and development, testing and production of the wristbands used to monitor people under home quarantine within just a few days.

With the rise in the number of people under home quarantine, the centre continues to improve the product and increase production, with nearly 2,000 wristbands currently available for use.

Mrs Lam thanked staff members at the centre for leveraging their expertise to support the Government's anti-epidemic work.

The Chief Executive then met people in charge of startups at the Science Park to learn about their businesses during the epidemic.

She noted that the business environment of technology enterprises, particularly startups, has become difficult since the second half of last year and that the recent epidemic has worsened the situation.

To this end, the Government has proposed to use the Anti-epidemic Fund to provide tenants and startups at the Science Park, industrial estates and Cyberport a six-month rental waiver. About 1,800 tenants are expected to benefit from it.

Mrs Lam said she hopes the measure will help retain innovation and technology capability and talent to relaunch the sector's development down the road.

The Government will listen to the sector’s views and actively consider rolling out more support measures, she added.