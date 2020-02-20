CHP reports COVID-19 cases

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Centre for Health Protection today announced two cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference this afternoon, the centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan said the first case involves the 75-year-old husband of the patient involved in the 63rd confirmed case.

She said: “It’s not a confirmed case yet but it’s highly suspicious because he has an epidemiological link with a confirmed case and his CT scan is suspicious. It shows a small amount of ground glass appearance, so it’s compatible with the novel coronavirus infection.

“So based on the epidemiological information and the clinical presentation, we think that this is a probable case.”

The second case involves a 38-year-old female who works as a cashier at a restaurant in Yau Tong.

An additional suspected case involves a 58-year-old male taxi driver who initially tested positive for the virus, Dr Chuang said, adding that he has had a fever for about two weeks.

Dr Chuang called on drivers or those working in the public sector to avoid work and stay at home and consult a doctor if they feel ill.

She also reminded people taking public transport to observe hand hygiene and wear a mask.

The Centre for Health Protection will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.