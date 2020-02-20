Special work arrangement extended

The special work arrangement for government departments will be extended to March 1 given the latest situation of the novel coronavirus, the Government announced today.

The extension aims to reduce social contact and the risk of the virus’ spread in the community.

Government departments will continue to provide emergency and essential public services, as well as basic and limited-scale public services.

They will also make preparations for the gradual resumption of normal services.

The Government said its top priority is to prevent and control the spread of the disease, adding it will closely monitor the situation in deciding the way forward.