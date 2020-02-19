3 new infection cases announced

The Centre for Health Protection today said it is investigating three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 65.

The first additional case involves an 83-year-old woman who is the mother-in-law of the 54-year-old male patient of the 57th case confirmed on February 16 and the mother of the 46-year-old female patient of the 60th case confirmed on February 17.

The patient has underlying illnesses and lives in Block 1, Seaview Garden in Tuen Mun.

She developed runny nose on February 14 and suffered from fractures caused by a fall on February 15 and was admitted to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. On February 16, she underwent surgery.

Healthcare staff at the hospital later acknowledged that the patient’s daughter and son-in-law were confirmed cases of the virus and she was subsequently transferred to an isolation ward on February 18.

Her respiratory sample tested positive for novel coronavirus and she is in a stable condition. She did not travel during the incubation period.

Her husband, who lives with her, had a cough since January 25 and has since recovered. He is currently asymptomatic and has been admitted to Tuen Mun Hospital isolation ward for further examination.

The second and third cases involve a couple. The 68-year-old man and the 70-year-old woman have underlying illnesses and live in Sui Moon House, Siu Sai Wan Estate.

They developed cough on February 12 and consulted a private doctor for persistent cough on February 18 and sought medical attention at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

Their respiratory samples tested positive for the virus and they are in stable condition. They did not travel during the incubation period.

Their daughter who lives with them is asymptomatic and will be quarantined.

The centre’s epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on confirmed cases are ongoing.

It will update reported COVID-19 cases on it dedicated webpage.