CE inspects Chun Yeung Estate

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today inspected Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan, which will be used as a quarantine centre.

She noted that the first batch of more than 500 units is now available and ready for people under quarantine to move in, including Hong Kong residents who were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who will soon be returning to Hong Kong from Japan by the Government’s chartered flights.

Mrs Lam stressed that the people arranged to stay at quarantine centres are not confirmed or suspected cases, and the operation of the centres must also meet stringent requirements.

Security and healthcare staff will be on duty round the clock at quarantine centres and transfer service for leaving and entering the centres will be provided to quarantined people, therefore the impact on the community should be minor.

Mrs Lam said she understands that the use of the estate as a quarantine centre will affect the families who have been allocated with units there.

She hoped that they could appreciate the need to do so on public health grounds and support the Government's anti-epidemic work.

The Government had earlier announced that the Anti-Epidemic Fund will provide a one-off special allowance of $6,000 to the families allocated with public housing units at Chun Yeung Estate and Fai Ming Estate in Fanling.

The fund aims to strengthen the anti-epidemic work in Hong Kong and support the affected sectors and workers, Mrs Lam said, adding that she hoped the funding application will be approved by the Legislative Council as soon as possible.

The Chief Executive also visited the Centre for Health Protection to express heartfelt thanks to the centre’s staff for their efforts in the prevention and control of the disease.

She noted that they meet the media every day to brief the public on the latest development of the novel coronavirus, and expressed confidence that they will continue to spare no effort in tackling the disease.