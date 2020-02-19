Gov't responds to protest

In response to a demonstration organised by the Union for New Civil Servants today, the Government said civil servants have strict responsibility to follow its policies to combat the novel coronavirus.

It also said civil servants have a responsibility to work in concert with other sectors to counter the virus.

The top priority of the Government is to combat the virus with all its means and various policy initiatives have been put in place to step up anti-epidemic measures across the city, the Government said in a statement.

The organisation of the demonstration at this critical moment is irresponsible and contrary to the Government's important guidelines on reducing social contact in the fight against the virus, it added.

Regarding the special work arrangement for government employees, the Civil Service Bureau stated clearly in its reply last week that bureaus and departments will make appropriate manpower arrangements and take adequate protective measures according to their operational needs.

The union also alleged that Police’s protective equipment is better than that of frontline medical staff.

In response, the bureau said the distribution of protective gear is based on the risks involved in the duties assigned. To allay public concerns and misunderstanding, the Government has repeatedly explained the standard of Police's protective gear and the criteria for distributing anti-epidemic protective equipment.

The statement said it is very disappointing the union appears to have not only ignored the Civil Service Bureau's reply and the Government’s repeated responses but has also organised the demonstration on the pretext of the discontent over the special work arrangement and the criteria for allocating government resources.

The Government deeply regrets such an attempt to divide and create conflict among civil servants and to undermine the morale of the civil service. Moreover, the shouting of slogans by some of the demonstrators in support of Hong Kong independence is totally unacceptable.

At this critical moment, when Hong Kong is combating the virus, the Government hopes the union will adopt a positive attitude and work with the entire civil service to fight against the disease together.