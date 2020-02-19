HK reports 2nd coronavirus death

The city’s 55th confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection, a 70-year-old Hong Kong man, had underlying illnesses before he died, the Hospital Authority said today.

During a press conference this afternoon, Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin explained that the patient was taken by ambulance to Princess Margaret Hospital’s Accident & Emergency Department last Wednesday after a fall at his flat in Shek Lei Estate, Kwai Tsing, where he lived alone.

“The patient is a 70-year-old gentleman with chronic disease, including diabetes, hypertension and renal impairment.

“According to the history that he could give to the doctor at the time, he had symptoms of cough, shortness of breath and sputum for more than 10 days.”

Dr Lau noted that the patient was sent to the intensive care unit and medical staff helped to open up his airways and provided breathing support, but his condition deteriorated gradually over the past few days, then suddenly deteriorated further this morning.

The case will be referred to the Coroner’s Court.

Dr Lau also stressed that it was difficult to ascertain whether there would be more deaths in the foreseeable future due to a patient being in a critical condition.

“We did see some patients change from the critical state to serious and stable, so we are giving our best treatment to our patients in order to help them recover,” he added.